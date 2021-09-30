Traditional carp roe salad, a new Romanian product recognized and protected in the EU

The European Commission has approved the request to include the traditional carp roe salad from Romania in the register of the Traditional Specialties Guaranteed (TSG) recognized and protected at the European Union level.

The product is classified as Class 1.7. made of “Fresh fish, molluscs, and crustaceans and products derived there from Romania”.

“This Regulation shall enter into force on the twentieth day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. This Regulation shall be binding in its entirety and directly applicable in all Member States. Done at Brussels, 22 September 2021,” says the EC document published in the Official Journal of the European Union. The Romanian carp roe salad will thus join those 65 other traditional specialties already protected by the European Union. The list is available here. The traditional specialty guaranteed (TSG) highlights traditional aspects, such as how the product is manufactured or its composition, without linking it to a specific geographical area. The name of a product registered as TSG protects it against counterfeiting and misuse.