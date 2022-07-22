Traffic restrictions in Bucharest, this weekend

Road traffic will be restricted on the weekend of July 23-24 in several areas of Bucharest. Certain roads will be closed and transport routes will be diverted, where several events will take place: Open Streets, Symphony of Water and the match Rapid – FCSB.

On Sunday, starting at 9:30 p.m., the football match between the Rapid Bucharest and FCSB teams will take place at the “Rapid – Giuleşti” Stadium. The Road Brigade will order measures to streamline road traffic, in the area adjacent to the stadium on the routes for supporters and teams, as well as the diversion and restriction of traffic, if the situation requires.

On Saturday and Sunday, on Calea Victoriei, on the segment between Piaţa Victoriei and the intersection with the Independence Splai, without affecting road traffic in the intersections, activities are organized within the “Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade” project. The events will take place from Saturday, 09:00, until Sunday, 22:00.

Also, on Saturday and Sunday, between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., PROEDUS – the Center for Educational and Sports Projects of the Municipality of Bucharest will organize a cultural-artistic event as part of the “Open Streets” project on Strada Alexandru Constantinescu, on the segment of road between Piaţa Domenii and Strada Cpt. Nicolae Drossu, without affecting the traffic in the intersections. In this context, the movement of vehicles will be restricted, starting from Friday, 10:00 p.m., until Monday, 04:00 a.m., states a press release from the Road Brigade.

On Saturdays and Sundays, between May 14 and October 2, the cultural event “Symphony of Water” will take place in Piaţa Unirii – Fântâni Unirii, and for its smooth running, road traffic will be restricted, gradually, depending on the number of people, on Unirii Boulevard, the segment between I.C. Boulevard Brătianu and Regina Maria Boulevard (fountains area), between 9:15 p.m. – 10:40 p.m., in July.