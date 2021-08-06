Travel alert for Greece: Extreme weather, temperatures up to 46C, fires and storms

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) warns Romanians intending to travel to the Hellenic Republic that the Greek Meteorological Service (EMY) has issued a forecast of extreme weather events, namely rapid deteriorating weather conditions, significant drop in temperature, severe storms and significant wind intensifications.

According to an MFA statement, the cold air front will predominantly affect the western, northern and eastern areas of the Hellenic Republic, as follows:

– on Friday there will be maximum temperatures of 44-46 ° C and very high risk of fires;

– from Friday, temperatures will drop in the west and north of the Greek territory, on the island of Crete and in the Dodecanese archipelago (the value of 36 ° C will not be exceeded, while in the rest of the territory the temperatures will drop by 3 to 5 ° C );

– Significant wind intensifications will be recorded from the west and north-west, which will predominate in the Ionian Sea, the Aegean Sea and the islands in these areas, as well as in the mainland of the Hellenic Republic.

Starting Friday afternoon, as the cold air front advances, there wind will get stronger mainly from the north – northwest direction.

On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature will not exceed 35-37 ° C in most regions, while as of August 9-11 a new heat wave is expected (temperatures of 40-42 ° C in central and southern mainland Greece) , with a drop in temperatures starting on August 12.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Romanian citizens who are permanently or temporarily or intending to travel to the Hellenic Republic that the Greek authorities also warn of the existence of a high concentration of PM2.5 fine particles in the Attica region, generated by smoke from fires in Evia and the surrounding areas, advising the inhabitants of these areas to avoid traveling outdoors and to wear protective masks with a high degree of filtration.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Athens +302106710035 and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki +302310340088, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the operators Call Center, on a permanent basis.

Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, have at their disposal the permanent telephone of the Romanian diplomatic mission in the Hellenic Republic +306978996222 and the General Consulate of Romania in Thessaloniki +306946049076.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites atena.mae.ro, salonic.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro, salonic.mae.ro, meteoalarm.eu, www.mae.ro and recalls that Romanian citizens traveling abroad have at their disposal the application “Travel safely”, which provides information and travel advice.

Fire storms and explosions turn Greece into “a powder keg”

The intense wind has prompted fire storms on Friday north of Athens, while causing more fires. More factories and warehouses along the highway linking Athens to northern Thessaloniki caught on fire, with explosions in store.

The Greek Government has issued alerts on SMS mobile phones to the residents of Malakasa and Sfendali to leave the areas. The members of the security forces have conducted door-to-door visits to get sure that no person is left behind.

“We are facing dozens of forest fires. Three of them – in Athens, the Peloponnese and Evia – are of enormous intensity and magnitude,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a speech on state television on Thursday night. He warned that there would be strong winds from the west on Friday, an “unprecedented phenomenon as the last days of heat and drought have turned the country into a powder keg”.

Romania has sent fire brigades to Greece as a first to help Greek firemen extinguish the wildfires, after the government in Athens had asked the other EU states for help.

The Romanian firefighter squad has left to Greece today in a ten-day mission, that could be though extended if the situation in Greece requires.

The commander of the Romanian fire brigade said that the best firemen had been selected and that all measures will be taken so that the mission should be a success.

“We are leaving 108 of us, we want for all 108 to get back safely. We are ready. I expect to find a desperate nation, heavy working conditions, but I also expect to get the job done”, the commander said, as quoted by Digi24.