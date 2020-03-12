Travel restrictions for U.S. Serbia is closing several borders with Romania

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has recommended Romanians who want to leave for U.S. in the next perior to check the travel conditions of the airlines and to monitor the official notifications of the authorities. The explanations come after the United States have suspended trips and flights from most European countries over Coronavirus fears, more precisely from the EU countries from Schengen. Romania is not part of the Schengen space, so it is not targeted by the U.S. restrictions.

“The American authorities have decided that, starting March 13, the access to US is banned to people who have been in the past 14 days in one of the states in the Schengen states: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

There are some exceptions: people who have American citizenship, those who have permanent residence status in U.S, people who are family members of an American citizen.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry recommends Romanian citizens who intend to travel to the USA in the upcoming period to check the travel conditions of the airlines and to monitor the authorities’ official notifications”, says a MAE press release.

Serbia closes several customs with Romania

Serbian authorities have decided to shut down several border crossing points with Romania to avoid the coronavirus spread. The customs of Stamora Moravița (Timiș county), Jimbolia (Timiș county) and Porțile de Fier I (Mehedinți county) remain open.

The following border crossing points are closed:

– Vrbica – Valcani- road traffic;

– Nakovo – Lunga- road traffic;

– Jasa Tomic – Foeni – road traffic;

– Kaludjerovo – Naidas – road traffic;

– Golubac – Moldova Nouă – road and naval traffic;

– Kladovo – Drobeta Turnu Severin – naval traffic;

– Kusjak – Porțile de Fier II – road traffic.