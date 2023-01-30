Travel warning for Romanians going to France, amid general strike on Tuesday

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Romanian citizens who are in, transiting or intending to travel to the French Republic that a general strike is announced on Tuesday, at the national level, in which disruptions to all categories of transport are expected.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the national (TGV, Ouigo), local (TER, Intercites, Transilien) and international (Thalys, Eurostar) railway lines, it will be possible to obtain details of train departures 24 to 48 hours in advance and the websites can be consulted are: https://www.sncf.com/fr, https://www.sncf-connect.com/train/greve, https://www.thalys.com/fr/fr/info-trafic/34482, https://www.eurostar.com/fr-fr/voyage/info-trafic/perturbations

Also, public transport could be disrupted as a result of the drivers’ strike, as well as due to the diversion of some transport lines, amid the planned demonstrations in the cities. The French authorities recommend that citizens consult the local transport network websites for traffic forecasts, available 24 to 48 hours in advance, as well as the RATP website: https://www.ratp.fr/, for details on traffic in the Parisian region.

Flight disruptions are also expected, passengers are asked to check possible flight cancellations/delays on the website: https://www.parisaeroport.fr/.

Disruptions to ferry services to the United Kingdom and the island of Corsica are not excluded.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Paris: +33147052966 and +33147052755, calls being forwarded to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators on a permanent basis.

At the same time, Romanian citizens facing a difficult, special, emergency situation have at their disposal the following telephone numbers: Consulate General of Romania in Paris: +33680713729, Consulate General of Romania in Marseille: +33610027164, Consulate General of Romania in Lyon: +33643627736 and the Consulate General of Romania in Strasbourg: +33627050022, which they can call depending on the area in which they are located.