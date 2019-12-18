Turkish young female teacher detained in Bucharest to be extradited in Turkey following request by Erdogan administration

A female teacher of Turkish origin who was teaching English at a private school in Bucharest, at the International Computer Highschool Bucharest (ICHB), has been detained by the Romanian policemen this morning based on an extradition mandate issued in Turkey by the Erdogan administration, the high-school representatives told mass media.

”Bușra Zeynep Șen has been teaching English at ICHB, and she has been married with a Romanian citizen, Husein Ervin for a year, he is also a teacher at the same school. Bușra, aged 24, has a legal residence permit in Romania and nothing in her activity justifies the Turkish authorities’ action. Her only blame is that her father, Turgay Șen, was president of Orizon School in Republic of Moldova, and the authorities in Ankara continue to hunt him after he got away in March 2018 when they tried to arrest him on the Chisinau Airport”, says a ICHB release.

The past days another Turkish teacher was arrested in Bosnia Herzegovina, upon the Ankara’s request, but the court in Sarajevo has denied the motion and released teacher Fatih Keskin.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Ankara issued an arrest warrant yesterday against 260 people, for alleged links with the Gulen movement. Today, another arrest warrant has been issued in Izmir against 221 people, as the Turkish media reported.