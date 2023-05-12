Two new insect species, identified for the first time in Romania in the Agigea natural reserve

Two new species of insects were identified for the first time in Romania in the Dunele Marine reserve from Agigea, they are midges that do not exceed three millimeters in length and live near human settlements, one of them being an invasive species in Europe and implicitly in Romania. The other species was discovered relatively recently, in Greece.

Specialists from the Marine Biology Station “Prof. Dr. Ioan Borcea” from Agigea, of the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University from Iasi (UAIC) announced that the researchers of the marine biology station, in collaboration with two specialists from Slovakia and the Czech Republic, have recently published a paper in which they signal for the first time in Romania the presence of two species of midges that do not exceed three millimeters in length.

“In English they are known to the general public as “moth flies”, which would translate as “moths”, taking us to think of their appearance similar to night butterflies. Being little-studied insects in Romania, the two species still do not have a popular name, but they have a scientific name, valid in all countries around the globe: Clogmia albipunctata and Atrichobrunettia graeca”, a press release states.

According to biologists, Clogmia albipunctata is an invasive species in Europe and implicitly in Romania. It is also synanthropic (that is, it lives near human settlements). Specialists claim that at the present time, probably most houses in Romania have or had in the past this species in the house, being usually located in rooms with a higher degree of humidity, such as bathrooms.

“As the study of these small insects requires experience and detailed microscopic examination of the specimens, they have been little studied in our country. This explains why the species is only now officially reported from Romania, in a scientific paper, since it has probably been present here for at least a few years.

Atrichobrunettia graeca is a rare species, whose biology is still unknown to researchers. As its scientific name suggests, it was discovered for science for the first time in Greece, relatively recently, in 1993. Currently it is known from Greece, Albania, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Ireland, and more recently, from Romania, from the protected natural area Marine Dunes from Agigea. The larvae of these midges are important elements in the food chain, being decomposers of organic matter in nature, especially in humid areas. Also, both the larvae and the adults are a source of food for other living things”, the press release also mentions.