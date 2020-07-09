Two other Romanian tourists in Greece test positive for COVID-19

After the case of the Romanian woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus while traveling to Crete, other two Romanians spending their holiday in Greece have tested positive for the virus, according to the Romanian Ministry of Affairs.

The new cases are a Romanian tourists in Thassos island and another one in Paralia Katerini.

The Romanian citizen in Thassos has already been transferred to a quarantine hotel and his medical condition is good, says the Romanian MFA.

The other Romanian in Paralia Katerini has contacted the Romanian General Consulate in Thessaloniki to announce he is being infected with coronavirus. He is also in a good condition.

Romania’s Embassy in Athens has asked the Greek authorities to provide official data on the situation of the Romanians testing positive for COVID-19 in Greece.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has also announced that the procedure relevant to the tourists traveling to Greece and who test positive for COVID-19 had been revised. Therefore, after being tested, the tourists will continue their journey to the final destination and will wait for the result that is to come in 24 hours.

The Greek authorities recommend that, until the result of the test comes out, the tested persons must observe social distancing, respect the local recommendations and monitor their health condition to identify potential symptoms specific to the COVID-19 infection. The tested people will be contacted only in case the result is positive.

On the other hand, Greek authorities announced they are ready to re-impose public and travel restrictions next week, warning that safety guidance for the coronavirus is being frequently ignored, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Greek Government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said authorities were “determined to protect the majority from the frivolous few,” adding that the government is expected to announced new restrictions if needed next week.