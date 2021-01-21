Two Romanian cities, among “healthiest places to live”

Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca from Romania have been included among the healthiest cities in the world, according to a list of the world’s healthiest places to live conducted by British financial advisor Money.co.uk. Timișoara, located in western Romania ranked 15th, while Cluj-Napoca, central Romania ranked 16th. The two Romanian cities outrank other big cities like Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Prague or Oslo.

The ranking is based on five criteria: obesity rate, pollution rate, food prices, life expectancy, criminality, healthcare services, but also the safety of the citizen and the hours of sunlight within a year.

According to the ranking, the Iberian peninsula is the healthiest region overall, represented by no less than four cities in the top 20: Valencia and Madrid in Spain (first and second), as well as Lisbon and Porto in Portugal (3rd and 13th).

The authors of the study say that Valencia has an ideal climate and is “studded with green areas that improve the air quality”. “People in Valencia enjoy many hours of sunlight per year, which contributes to their health condition”.

Besides Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, the only other Central European city to make it into the top 20 is the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.