Two Social Democrat MPs, fined after refusing to wear face masks in a fast food restaurant
Two deputies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Adrian Solomon and Irinel Stativă have been fined by policemen with RON 2,600 after they had denied to wear face masks in a fast-food restaurant in Bucharest’s District 3 and after they had caused a fuss. Police has been called by the restaurant’s owners, but the two MPs continued the row even after the police arrived.
According to the Bucharest Police, a police squad was patrolling in the city’s Old Town this morning when it was required by the security guards of a fast-food restaurant in District 3 to intervene as a man inside the restaurant refused to wear a face mask and was recalcitrant.