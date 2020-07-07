Two Social Democrat MPs, fined after refusing to wear face masks in a fast food restaurant

Two deputies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Adrian Solomon and Irinel Stativă have been fined by policemen with RON 2,600 after they had denied to wear face masks in a fast-food restaurant in Bucharest’s District 3 and after they had caused a fuss. Police has been called by the restaurant’s owners, but the two MPs continued the row even after the police arrived.

According to the Bucharest Police, a police squad was patrolling in the city’s Old Town this morning when it was required by the security guards of a fast-food restaurant in District 3 to intervene as a man inside the restaurant refused to wear a face mask and was recalcitrant.

Policemen have come on the spot, but the man continued the scandal, swearing the officers. The man was accompanied by another man, who, in his turn, had a similar conduct. The two men were eventually fined by RON 2,600 “for causing and being involved in a scandal in public places and for making vulgar statements and insults in public”. Sources from the Police told local media that the two men were PSD MPs of Vaslui, Adrian Solomon and Irinel Stativă. Deputy Adrian Solomon is also the chairman of the Labour Committee in the Chamber of Deputies. Solomon was fined by RON 1,600 and Stativă by RON 1,000. The two would have told policemen that it’s them who are paying their salaries and that they are not worthy of the police uniform. In a retort after the incident, MP Adrian Solomon said that “everything is an abuse of some policemen who are too less educated”. “We haven’t been fined, just asked to show our ID cards. It’s all an abuse“, Solomon told HotNews.ro