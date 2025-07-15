Two-Thirds of Romanians Feel the Country Is in Danger

Two-thirds of Romanians (65.2%) felt, in the last six months, that our country is in great danger, according to the informat.ro – INSCOP Research barometer conducted between June 20-26, 2025.

“There is no category of the population that is more relaxed in terms of the perception of danger, which further explains the state of tension in Romanian society,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP, according to a press release.

“After the worst health crisis of the last century and over 3 years of harsh war on Romania’s borders caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the population’s state of anxiety was already high. Against this background, the general feeling of the population that Romania is in danger was amplified by the worst crisis of the democratic regime in the last 3 decades. This explains why two-thirds of Romanians (65.2%) declare that in the last 6 months they have had the feeling, to a very great extent or to a great extent, that the country is in danger,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

He also said that “political-ideological camps may interpret the sources of danger differently, but the intensity of anxiety is very high, regardless of the political options of the respondents.”

Dangers to Romania 37.1% of Romanians say that in the last 6 months they had the feeling that Romania is in danger to a very great extent, 28.1% to a great extent, 18.2% to a small extent, and 15.3% to a very small extent/not at all. 1.3% do not know or do not answer.

USR and AUR voters, people between 18 and 29 years old and residents of Bucharest are the categories that had the most feeling that Romania is in danger to a great and very great extent.

They had the feeling that Romania is in danger to a small and very small extent/not at all especially: PNL and PSD voters, residents of small urban areas. 14.5% of respondents believe that the danger comes from outside the country, and 14.5% from within it. 35.1% believe that the danger comes equally from outside and within.

The share of non-responses is 1.3% of the total sample. The difference up to 100% is given by those who did not perceive a great danger.

Especially PSD voters believe that the danger comes from outside the country. AUR voters, people between 18 and 29 years old and state employees believe to a greater extent than the rest of the population that the danger comes from within the country.

People with higher education, USR voters and residents of Bucharest and the large urban area believe that the danger comes equally from outside and within.

The data were collected between June 20-26, 2025, using the interview through the questionnaire. The data were collected using the CATI method (telephone interviews), the volume of the simple, stratified sample being 1,150 people, representative of significant socio-demographic categories (sex, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum allowed error of the data is ± 2.9%, at a confidence level of 95%.