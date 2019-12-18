Two trains collide near Ploiesti, 11 injured

Two trains a freight one and a passenger train with 50 people on board have collided near Ploiesti on Wednesday afternoon, with 11 injured. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced that 10 victims are slightly injured, while one is in a more serious condition, being taken to a hospital in Bucharest by a SMURD helicopter.

The passenger train had a speed of 10kmph when the collision occurred, according to CFR Calatori.

The train accident occurred just outside of Triaj Ploiesti railway station towards Brazi, with a freight train owned by a private company DB Cargo would have exceeded the stop signal and collided with a passenger train travelling on Ploiesti Sud-Bucharest route. Following the impact the first wagon has derailed.