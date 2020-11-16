U.S. Ambassador to Romania expresses condolences to the families of victims of Neamt hospital fire

U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman has conveyed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the fire at the County Hospital in Piatra Neamt.

“The people of the United States today grieve with the people of Romania. We commend the brave hospital employees and first responders who, without giving a thought to their own safety, rushed into the blaze to save the patients and other people still inside the hospital. May God bless all the heroes who saved lives at the hospital fire overnight. The physician who rushed into the flames, risking his own life to save others is a model for all of us. We wish him all the best for a speedy recovery,” reads a press release by the U.S. Embassy.

The American Ambassador also called Prime Minister Orban on Sunday morning to relay his condolences and offer the full assistance of the U.S. Government, including help in investigating the cause of the fire and support in preventing any similar tragedies in the future. “The Ambassador agreed with the Prime Minister to assist with a plan to review and modernize or rebuild all hospitals in Romania so this never happens again.”

The Ambassador has directed that the American flag be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims.