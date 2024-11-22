U.S. and Romanian Forces Strengthen NATO Airspace Defense with Exercise Southern Shield
U.S. Army Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, are currently participating in a combined U.S. and Romanian Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) exercise that began on Nov. 14, 2024.
This exercise aims to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of SHORAD systems, specifically designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace.
“This exercise assures the Romanian people that the U.S. and NATO are steadfast in our commitment to defend Romanian airspace,” said Lt. Col. Andre Ruff, Commander of 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. “This is a routine, purely defensive exercise aimed at supporting Romania’s air defense capabilities and providing assurance through visible, integrated defense measures. It is a testament to the strength of U.S.-Romanian cooperation and the value of our long-standing partnership.”
Exercise Southern Shield, directed by U.S. European Command and in cooperation with military authorities, demonstrates the United States’ unwavering commitment to Romania and the NATO Alliance.
“By enhancing cooperation with Romanian Allies, Exercise Southern Shield plays a crucial role in ensuring interoperability on personal, technical, and procedural levels,” said Col. Hailey Bairu, the Commander of 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade. “It highlights the agility of U.S. forces to validate readiness, reinforce the overall defense posture in the Euro-Atlantic region, and assure Romanian airspace amid escalating regional tensions.”
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002