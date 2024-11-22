U.S. Army Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, are currently participating in a combined U.S. and Romanian Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) exercise that began on Nov. 14, 2024.

This exercise aims to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of SHORAD systems, specifically designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace.

“This exercise assures the Romanian people that the U.S. and NATO are steadfast in our commitment to defend Romanian airspace,” said Lt. Col. Andre Ruff, Commander of 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. “This is a routine, purely defensive exercise aimed at supporting Romania’s air defense capabilities and providing assurance through visible, integrated defense measures. It is a testament to the strength of U.S.-Romanian cooperation and the value of our long-standing partnership.”

Exercise Southern Shield, directed by U.S. European Command and in cooperation with military authorities, demonstrates the United States’ unwavering commitment to Romania and the NATO Alliance.

“By enhancing cooperation with Romanian Allies, Exercise Southern Shield plays a crucial role in ensuring interoperability on personal, technical, and procedural levels,” said Col. Hailey Bairu, the Commander of 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade. “It highlights the agility of U.S. forces to validate readiness, reinforce the overall defense posture in the Euro-Atlantic region, and assure Romanian airspace amid escalating regional tensions.”