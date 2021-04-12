U.S. – Romanian Forces Joint Exercise

Special operations forces from the 352d Special Operations Wing and 41st Field Artillery Brigade executed another successful High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Rapid Aerial Insertion (HIRAIN), near Constanta, Romania 10 Apr, 2021, the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest informed in a press release.

“This second iteration of the HIRAIN operation, conducted in a condensed timeline, amplified not only our unique and strong relationship with our NATO allies, and other partners in the theater, but also highlighted the increased lethality the SOF capabilities and assets bring to the joint force, specifically when we partner with our conventional units for all-domain operations,” said Col Marc V. LaRoche, Deputy Commander, Special Operations Command Europe.

The SOF aircrew loaded the MC-130J Commando II with the HIMARS at Ramstein AB, along with joint partners from U.S. Army Europe, as part of a full rapid insertion mission into Romania, simulate fires and return to base in Germany.

HIRAIN activities demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, using dynamic force employment while employing cross-domain fires capabilities with our NATO allies and partners.

“This type of joint exercise that combines the long-range precision fires in the 41st Field Artillery Brigade with the mobility of the 352nd Special Operations Wing creates flexible asset that can be deployed anywhere in Europe at a moment’s notice in support of the collective defense of our NATO allies and partners,” said Col. Daniel Miller, the commander of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade.”

The joint interoperability between the SOCEUR and USAREUR units and assets is crucial for flexible and lethal options for USEUCOM. Missions like this allow service members to train at the operational and tactical echelon as a combined, joint force with SOF setting the conditions for larger, conventional operations.