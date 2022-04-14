U.S. to provide additional $800 M in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that his administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. “The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself.“, Biden explained.

“The new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world.

The steady supply of weapons the United States and its Allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion. It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom,” the US President added.

In his turn, Secretary of Defense, Antony Blinken detailed about the additional support.

“This authorization is the seventh drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This new package features a host of additional capabilities in response to the Ukrainian Government’s requests, including artillery, armored vehicles, helicopters, and Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels, as well as engineering and field support equipment, in addition to supplementing anti-armor and anti-personnel capabilities, counter artillery, and air defense radars, tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, body armor, and combat medical equipment.”

Overall, the total U.S. security assistance commitment to Ukraine to more than $3.2 billion since the beginning of this Administration, and more than $2.5 billion since the beginning of Russia’s assault against Ukraine began on February 24.

“We remain in close contact with Ukraine and are supportive of President Zelenskyy’s commitment to engage in diplomacy that leads to Russia stopping its attacks and withdrawing its forces. We are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible negotiating position by continuing to provide security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself and by increasing pressure on Putin by imposing severe costs on Russia. We and our Allies and partners will continue to provide security assistance, humanitarian aid, and economic support to Ukraine.

Russia has failed in its initial objective of capturing Kyiv and failed to subjugate Ukraine, but we cannot become complacent. The United States and the international community will make Putin’s war of choice a long-term strategic failure for the Kremlin,” Blinken stated.