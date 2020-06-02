UK considers quarantine-free air bridges for 45 countries, Romania included

Air bridges between Britain and some 45 countries reporting with low Coronavirus infection rates, including Romania, might be enforced by the end of the month enabling people to travel without having to spend two weeks self-isolating on their return. According to the Telegraph, PM Boris Johnson “is endorsing” the idea.

The British current plans are that all foreigners arriving in UK must stay under 14-day quarantine as of Monday.

The plan has been yet slammed by the travel agencies and this is precisely why the officials consider introducing these air bridges.

However, before these air corridors are in place, UK must sign agreements with each of these 45 countries.

Travel agencies would have sent to the British Cabinet a list of 45 states that might be included in this quarantine free project. Among the 45 countries there are Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Sweden.