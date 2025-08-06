Photo credit: Royal Navy
SOCIETY & PEOPLE

UK Minehunter Joins Romanian Navy as “Captain Dumitrescu”

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

A United Kingdom Royal Navy vessel officially joined the Romanian Naval Forces on Monday, August 4.

The ship, formerly known as HMS Pembroke, is a Sandown-class minehunter and will now sail under the name “Captain Constantin Dumitrescu”, according to PlymouthLive. The acquisition is part of Romania’s “Minehunter” program, approved by the Romanian Parliament in May 2023.

The program, valued at €150 million (excluding VAT), includes three components:

  1. A government-to-government agreement with the United Kingdom for the transfer of two modernized Sandown-class minehunters and initial logistical support provided by Babcock International Group;

  2. A procurement contract with Atlas Elektronik UK, the certified Royal Navy contractor responsible for maintaining autonomous mine-hunting systems and SeaFox explosive ordnance disposal payloads;

  3. Technical support and integration of advanced sonar systems for seabed mine detection.

The Pembroke, now “Captain Constantin Dumitrescu,” previously conducted missions such as locating and disposing of a Russian mine dating back to World War I. The handover ceremony took place in Rosyth Port, Scotland, in the presence of Romanian Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, Royal Navy Maritime Operations Commander Major General Rich Cantrill, and members of the ship’s crew.

This marks the second ship of its kind delivered to Romania. The first, HMS Blyth, was handed over in September 2023 and renamed M270 “Sublieutenant Ion Ghiculescu.”

The minehunter is NATO-interoperable, displacing 600 tons, with a length of 52.5 meters, width of 10.9 meters, and draft of 2.3 meters. It is equipped with modern Mine Countermeasure (MCM) capabilities, as confirmed by the Romanian Naval Forces.

The ship is crewed by 40 naval personnel, led by Commander Mădălina Drăgan-Ghigalău. In the coming weeks, the crew will undergo training to prepare for the ship’s deployment to Constanța Naval Base, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We are pleased to see HMS Pembroke join the Romanian Naval Forces. It will play a vital role in Black Sea security and reflects the growing bond between our two navies,” said Major General Rich Cantrill.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.