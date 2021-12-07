UK revised entry conditions as of today

The British authorities have revised the conditions for entering the country, in the context of the pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Thus, as of today, December 7, all people, even those vaccinated, must present a PCR or negative antigen test done no later than 48 hours before.

According to the MFA in London, as of December 7, 2021, at 4:00 GMT (6:00 Romanian time), all persons, including full-time vaccinated persons, who intend to travel to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, must present on entry into the United Kingdom the certificate attesting to the negative result of a COVID-19 test (PCR type or rapid antigen), carried out no later than 48 hours before arrival. Children up to and including 11 years of age are exempt from the obligation to present a certificate attesting the negative result of a COVID-19 test.

People who want to travel to UK from now on must:

-fill in a form a Passenger Locator Form, available at https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk, with maximum 48 hours before the arrival date);

-present a certificate with a negative PCR test or negative antigen test, 48 hrs at the most before the trip.