Ukraine says it needs the Romanian and Turkish navies to clear the Black Sea

Demining of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea could take at least 2-3 months and requires the involvement of the Romanian and Turkish navies, the director of the Ukrainian Union of Grain Merchants (UGA), Sergei Ivashchenko, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkey, which is negotiating with Russia to secure safe routes for grain exports from blocked Ukrainian seaports, is not strong enough to act as a guarantor, Ivashchenko said. He also stated that there is currently no discussion on a discount for Ukrainian cereals exported through the Black Sea.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Turkey on Wednesday that it was Ukraine’s duty to resolve the resumption of grain shipments by demining its ports. Lavrov also said he appreciated Turkey’s efforts to find ways to resolve the situation. Turkish and Russian foreign ministers met in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss restoring grain exports from Ukraine.

Ukraine accuses Russia of seizing the grain market

A senior Ukrainian official accuses Russia of “artificially creating obstacles” to take control of the Ukrainian grain market, CNN reports. “Our position on the supply of grain is clear: security first,” Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“Russia is artificially creating barriers to market grabbing and blackmailing Europe into food shortages,” Oleksii Danilov added.