Ukraine war: peace plan ahead? More bombings in Kyiv, other cities, doctors and patients hostages in Mariupol, ten civilians killed in Chernihiv while queuing for bread

Latest news: A new round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are under way on Wednesday, with the latest information being released on a potential peace plan drafted. Financial Times reports that Ukraine and Russia have drafted the first version of a 15-point peace plan, including a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops if Kiev declares its neutrality and accepts a limit on its armed forces, writes Financial Times, citing 3 sources close to the talks.

The proposed deal, which Ukrainian and Russian negotiators discussed at length on Monday, would stipulate that Ukraine give up its ambitions to join NATO and promise not to host military bases or weapons in exchange for protection from allies such as United States, United Kingdom or Turkey.

Kremlin had announced earlier on Wednesday that s Swedish-Austrian-style neutrality of Ukraine is the compromise currently being discussed by Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. “This is actually an option that is currently being discussed and can be seen as a compromise,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinski also said Wednesday that negotiations were “slow and difficult” and assured that the Kremlin “wants peace as soon as possible.”

In his turn, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine are not easy, but there are hopes for a compromise, according to Reuters. He noted that the negotiators were close to agreeing on the formulation of agreements, and that a status of neutrality for Kyiv was being taken “seriously”. However, the head of Russian diplomacy told RBC that there are other important issues, including the use of the Russian language in Ukraine and freedom of expression.

Lavrov said of a potential Zelensky-Putin meeting: “There is no obstacle to organizing such a meeting, stating that it will not only be for the sake of being held, but to seal the concrete agreements that are being drawn up. currently by the two delegations .”

A presidential aide, Mihailo Podoliak had previously said that “deep contradictions” still persist in the Russian-Ukrainian talks, but “a compromise” is still possible. “It is a complicated and extremely laborious process, but of course a compromise is possible”, Podoliak said on Twitter.

Zelensky: Peace talks more realistic, yet more time needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, asking it “to do more in the darkest period for Ukraine, for the whole of Europe”.

Volodymyr Zelensky has again called on Western allies for help and thanked Joe Biden for US $ 13 billion in support, also calling for a no fly zone or, in its absence, military aid – fighter jets or defense systems.

Zelensky had said on Tuesday night that peace talks appear to have become more realistic, but that more time is needed.

“It is difficult, but important, as any war ends with an agreement. The agreements continue, and from my information, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But it still takes time for decisions to be in Ukraine’s interest. The invaders committed new obvious war crimes. They targeted peaceful cities, civilian infrastructure. The number of missiles used by Russia against Ukraine is more than 900. I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kiev. It’s dangerous here because our skies aren’t closed to Russian missiles and planes,” he stated.

The capital, Kyiv, is “subject to missiles and airstrikes by Russian troops every day.” But he did not give up, “Zelensky told Congress via a translator. He said his country was” in the worst war since World War II. ”

Zelensky asked the US MPs to recall the dark moments in the USA history, such as Pearl Harbour or September 11.

“In your great history you have pages that will allow you to understand the Ukrainians, to understand us now when we need you. Remember Pearl Harbor, that awful morning, December 7, 1941, when your sky was filled with planes attacking you, remember, remember September 11, that terrible day when evil tried to turn your cities. in battlefields, when innocent people were attacked, attacked from the air,” he stated.

“Our country is going through the same thing every day now. Every night for three weeks, a lot of Ukrainian cities – Odessa and Kharkov, Chernihiv and Sumi, Zhitomir and Mariupol. Russia has turned Ukraine’s sky into a source of death for thousands of people. Russian troops have already fired more than 1,000 rockets at Ukraine, countless bombs killing us with precision. It is a terror that Europe has not known for 80 years and we demand a response to this terror from all over the world. Is it too much to ask? Create an air exclusion space over Ukraine to save people. It’s too much? A humanitarian zone of air exclusion through which Russia can no longer terrorize our cities,” Zelensky continued.

In the end, the Ukrainian president called for the creation of a new international organization for war prevention and humanitarian aid.

More bombings, more victims among civilians

It is the 21st day of war in Ukraine, and sirens have sounded again in Kyiv and other several cities, with new bombings killing more civilians and the number of refugees leaving the country exceeding 3 million. Russian troops have made no significant progress and have not captured any of the top 10 cities in Ukraine.

At least 10 people have died in Chernihiv after a shell fell on a group of people standing in line for bread. Chernihiv is surrounded by Russian forces and repeatedly bombed, with most of the bombs hitting residential areas.

In #Chernihiv, #Russian troops opened fire on people who were standing in line for bread, reports Suspilne Chernihiv. According to the #Ukrainian media, as a result of the shelling, at least 10 people were killed. pic.twitter.com/SDcubYeXif — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

Several explosions took place in Kyiv this morning, BBC reports. Emergency services in the Ukrainian capital reported that a 12-storey building in the Sevcenko district had been hit during the bombing at around 6 p.m. A nearby nine-story building was also damaged, authorities say. According to them, two people were injured and 35 were evacuated from the building. The fire was extinguished at 7.45 am and rescuers are now looking for survivors. Several video images shared on social media showed large columns of smoke around the buildings.

Residents of the city remain hidden in bunkers and basements, in Kyiv there is a ban on going out until Thursday. Authorities warned that it was a “difficult and dangerous” time for the capital.

In the city of Mariupol the situation is dramatic, as Russian troops are holding hostage 400 doctors and patients, says the mayor. Conditions in Mariupol are “unbearable” and “just hell,” residents fleeing the besieged city in southeastern Ukraine told CNN, while social media footage shows how the city was devastated by Russian military bombing.

At the largest hospital in Mariupol the staff and patients – about 400 people – were taken hostage by Russian troops on Tuesday. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional administration, says a hospital employee told him that staff and patients are being kept in the basement, where the sick and injured continue to be treated, with Russian troops occupying the medical unit.

Sergei Orlov, Mariupol’s deputy mayor, says Russian forces are “destroying” Mariupol with regular attacks. “Yesterday, we counted 22 planes bombing our city and at least 100 bombs they used to bomb the city. The damage is terrible,” he said on Tuesday.

Emergency services in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least 500 Kharkiv residents had been killed by Russian troops in the past three weeks.

The confirmed balance of civilian casualties in Ukraine is 691 people killed and 1,143 injured, the UN announced, adding that the real figures are probably “considerably higher”.

Also Wednesday, the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office reported that Putin’s invading troops had killed at least 103 children so far. Russian forces hit more than 400 schools, and 59 of them were destroyed, Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook.

German television channel ZDF has released a video showing Russian soldiers shooting a civilian who raised his hands in non-aggression. The man tried to leave Kyiv by car, but was shot.

The #German TV channel ZDF published a video showing how #Russian soldiers shoot a civilian who raised his hands up. The man tried to evacuate from #Kyiv by car, but was shot dead. pic.twitter.com/BTPZvpU4sX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

According to Ukrainian military forces, Russian Black Sea warships bombed the Ukrainian coast in areas near the city of Odessa. According to a statement posted on the Armed Forces’ Facebook page, the villages of Lebedivka, Sanzheika, Zatoka and Bilenke, all located about 30 kilometers south of the port city, have been bombed in the past 24 hours. Odessa is the third largest city in the country and is considered a key target of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities accuse two-thirds of Russian missiles fired during the invasion of Ukraine of hitting civilian buildings, suggesting that this is not necessarily due to miscalculations by the Russian army, according to EFE.

On Tuesday night, Russian forces launched “strategic bomber missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles over Ukraine. As a result, many civilian targets were damaged, which unfortunately became the hallmark of the Russian army, considered “the second most powerful army in the world,” Presidential Adviser Oleksii Arestovich told a news conference. according to Ukrinform. According to him, Ukrainian forces shot down “at least three planes, a helicopter and intercepted several Russian cruise missiles”, against which Ukrainian forces responded by launching missiles. “Propaganda in Moscow claims that the Russian army is acting with surgical precision, but two-thirds of the missiles hit civilian targets, and this is apparently being done deliberately,” Arestovich said. According to the Pentagon, the Russian military has launched “more than 900 missiles of various types and sizes” since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and until Monday, a US Defense Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian army: 13,800 Russian soldiers killed

About 13,800 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian military said. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday morning that “the Ukrainian army has managed to deal devastating blows to the occupation troops.”

According to a report by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 430 tanks, 1375 armored fighting vehicles, 190 artillery systems and 108 helicopters were also destroyed.

According to the quoted source, the air force destroyed three Russian warplanes, a helicopter, three drones and shot down two missiles, BBC reports, arguing that it has not yet independently verified this information.

Moreover, another Russian commander-in-chief woulld have been killed on the Ukrainian front. General Oleg Mitiaev was the commander of the 150th Division, Nexta TV reports. If the information is confirmed, Mitiaev would be the fourth top general killed since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. Russia reportedly moved about 20 generals to the front line, an unusually large number, which shows that the invasion does not go according to the Kremlin’s plans.

Three EU PMs in Kyiv. Poland asks for international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Three European leaders – the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia – have traveled by train to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky and show support. The three prime ministers of the three EU countries went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite worries within the European Union about the security risks of traveling within a war zone.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media in the evening that he, deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the Czech and Slovenian leaders were in Kyiv.

“It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.

It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA, which can count on the help of its friends – we brought this message to Kyiv today. pic.twitter.com/Us7k9xTq5f — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) March 15, 2022

An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, the leader of the Polish ruling PiS party said during a press conference in Kyiv, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Reuters reports.

“I think it is necessary to have a peacekeeping mission – NATO, possibly a larger international structure, but a mission that will be able to defend itself, to operate on Ukrainian territory, which will be on Ukrainian territory with the consent of the President and the government of Ukraine,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski said during a press conference broadcast by Polish television.

This mission will aim to “establish peace, provide humanitarian aid, but at the same time be protected by adequate forces, by the armed forces,” Kaczynski said.

Biden to announce additional assistance to Ukraine

President Joe Biden will announce $ 800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday to help Kiev cope with the Russian invasion, a White House official said Tuesday night.

The US president is due to make the announcement following a video speech by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky before the US Congress.

This amounts to “the total announced in the last week alone at one billion dollars,” the US official said on condition of anonymity. “In total, the president has authorized $ 2 billion in security since the beginning of the administration (Biden). The United States remains by far Ukraine’s largest security aid donor,” he said.

U.S. Senate condemns Vladimir Putin as war criminal

The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare demonstration of unity in the deeply divided US Congress, Reuters reports.

The resolution, introduced by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and backed by senators on both sides, encourages the International Criminal Court in The Hague and other states to target the Russian military in any investigation into war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have all come together in this House, Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape responsibility for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech. before voting.

A second Fox News journalist confirmed dead

A second Fox News journalist, an Ukrainian woman who was correspondent, Oleksandra Kuvshinova was also confirmed dead. The American television station Fox News announced the murder of another member of his team from Ukraine, the journalist Oleksandra Kuvshinova, aged 24 years. She was killed in Horenka, near Kyiv, along with her fellow cameraman Pierre Zakrzewsk, while his correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent a message of condolences to Fox News journalists killed in Ukraine. He posted a message on Twitter about the deaths of Fox News journalists Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, an Irish citizen, and Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24, a Ukrainian.

“I am grateful to all those who risk their lives to show the world what is happening in Ukraine. The United States condemns Russia’s continued violence, which threatens the safety of journalists and other media workers in Ukraine,” said Anthony Blinken.

Blinken to Putin: End this war, an independent Ukraine will exist longer than Vladimir Putin

Speaking on CNN, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a message to Russian president Putin: “Message to Putin is: end this war; stop this war that you’re committing; end the aggression that is unjustified, unprovoked.”

“There’s going to be a Ukraine, an independent Ukraine, a lot longer than there’s going to be Vladimir Putin. One way or the other, Ukraine will be there, and at some point Putin won’t. The real question is how much death and destruction is wrought by Russia’s aggression in the meantime, and that’s what we’re working as hard as we can to limit, to stop, to put an end to this war of choice that Russia is committing.

And we’re doing that through the support we’re providing to Ukraine every single day. We’re doing that by the pressure we’re exerting against Russia every single day. And my hope is that we can end this sooner rather than later so that that death and destruction doesn’t continue. But I can tell you how this is going to end ultimately: It’s going to end with an independent Ukraine, and at some point, it’s going to end without Vladimir Putin,” Blinken pointed out.

Biden in Brussels next week

U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Brussels, Belgium later this month. “President Biden will join an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24 to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies. President Biden will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict,” she announced.

Further sanctions on Russian military leaders

The Department of State is continuing to impose severe costs on Russian military leaders.

11 individuals are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i), as persons who operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

ALEKSEY KRIVORUCHKO is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. TIMUR IVANOV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. YUNUS-BEK EVKUROV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. DMITRY BULGAKOV is a Russian Deputy Minister of Defense and a General of the Army. Bulgakov is the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense’s senior-most officer responsible for logistics matters. YURIY SADOVENKO is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. NIKOLAY PANKOV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. RUSLAN TSALIKOV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. GENNADY ZHIDKO is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense. VIKTOR ZOLOTOV is a Russian General of the Army and Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s National Guard Troops. He is a member of Russia’s Security Council. DMITRY SHUGAEV is a senior leader of the Russian Ministry of Defense who is the Director of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation. ALEXANDER MIKHEEV is the Director General of Rosoboronexport, which is Russia’s state-controlled intermediary that carries out foreign trade with respect to military goods. Mikheev has been involved in synchronizing the supplies of weapons and special equipment using the Russian Ministry of Defense’s capabilities; has served as a member of an organizing committee led by Russia’s Minister of Defense of a Russian Ministry of Defense-organized military-focused forum; and has served on a delegation led by Russia’s Minister of Defense.

Russia bans US officials in retort

In retort to the West sanctions, Russia has sanctioned a number of current and former American officials. Russia’s foreign ministry said that Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, Jen Psaki, Hillary Clinton, and other officials are barred from entering the country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out though that Russia may have accidentally punished President Biden’s father.

“I would first note that President Biden is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. The president’s name is Joe Biden jr, not senior, as Russia’s foreign ministry mistakenly labeled him.

Ukraine’s IT Army: 300,000 hackers respond to Ukraine’s call

Ukraine has called on a global army of IT experts to help the country fight Vladimir Putin. About 300,000 volunteers answered the call

About 300,000 volunteers have joined a group on the Telegram app called “Ukraine’s IT Army”, which assigns participants tasks to lead the digital fight against Putin.

The extended army of hackers has managed to disrupt Russian web services, according to NetBlocks, a company that monitors the internet connection globally. The availability of the Kremlin and Duma sites, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has been “intermittent” since the invasion began. The websites of the state media services, several banks and the energy giant Gazprom were also targeted.

Read more on The Guardian.

Elon Musk changes his name on Twitter in “Elona” as Chechen leader Kadyrov named him

The richest man in the world changed his Twitter account name (where he has 78 million followers in Elona Musk) after Ramzan Kadyrov addressed him as Ilona, ​​the Chechen leader responding after the head of Tesla and SpaceX challenged him to Vladimir Putin is fighting one by one. Chechen leader Kadyrov.

Kadyrov warned the US billionaire not to join Putin on Tuesday because he is too strong and in different weight categories, adding that in order for the Kremlin leader not to look unsportsmanlike when he defeats him, Musk should come to Chechnya to train: “You will return as a completely different person, Ilona, ​​that is, Elon.”

Musk’s response, posted on Twitter, and signed “Elona”: “Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only his left hand and they are not even left-handed. “

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022