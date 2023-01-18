Ukraine’s interior minister, several children died after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region

Sixteen people, including Ukraine’s interior minister, his deputy and a state secretary, as well as several children, died after a helicopter of the Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings on Wednesday morning from the city of Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to Reuters and local media.

There were nine people in the helicopter. All lost their lives, according to CNN and The Guardian.Until now, there is no official information from Ukraine regarding the causes of the accident, nor any reaction from Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, aged 42, in charge of Ukraine’s police and security, is said to be the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the start of the war. National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said Monastyrsky was killed along with his deputy and other senior ministry officials.

The death toll is 16 so far, with two children among the dead. Other 22 people are injured and hospitalized, with 10 children.

Minister of Internal Affairs, his First deputy and Ministry's state secretary died in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. Helicopter fell by a kindergarten. 16 people died in the crash, 2 of them children. 22 people were hospitalized, 10 of them children. Tragedy. pic.twitter.com/EzlIg1t6xM — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023

Suspilne reports that the helicopter belonged to the state emergency services of Ukraine. However, many of the details of the incident remain unconfirmed at this time.