The Kremlin is planning a series of terrorist attacks on Russian territory: explosions of residential areas, shelling of schools, mining of hospitals. Next, Ukraine will be blamed for this.

This was announced by the head of the intelligence department of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. In addition to destroying the infrastructure of the Russian population, along with the citizens of their own country, a repeated missile and bomb strike against Belgorod and Crimea is planned.

The failure of the capture of Kyiv and all of Ukraine, the refusal of the Russians to join the army, the growing poverty, and default — these are not what Putin saw in his imperial fantasies. To hide his failures on all fronts, the president of Russia will resort to whipping up hysteria and anti-Ukrainian sentiments among his population. This can be done through provocations, which are already on the Kremlin’s agenda.

British intelligence on appointment of Alexander Drovnikov as commandeer of the war in Ukraine

According to a British intelligence update, Russia’s appointment of Army General Alexander Drovnikov as commandeer of the war in Ukraine represents an attempt to centralize command and control. An inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered Russia’s invasion to date. Like many senior Russian generals, Drovnikov has previous command experience in Syria. Furthermore, since 2016 he has commanded Russia’s Souther military district bordering Ukraine’s Donbas region. Russian messaging has recently emphasized progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia’s forces refocus eastwards. Dvornikov’s selection further demonstrates how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operation.

