Ukrainian grains could be transported by land routes from Romania

France is looking for solutions to allow Ukraine to export food products via land routes, via Poland or Romania, rather than the Black Sea, the French agriculture minister said on Monday.

The statement comes in the context of Russia withdrawing from a crucial export agreement amid the war with Ukraine, reports The Guardian.

“If it is not possible to go through the Black Sea, we are looking to see if (the transport – n.r.) can go through land routes, especially analyzing the land routes through Romania and Poland,” said French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau to Radio RMC. “We will continue to work for a system that does not put us at the mercy of Vladimir Putin’s ill will,” added Fesneau.

Moscow announced on Saturday its decision to suspend its participation in the agreement that ensures the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea in response to the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea, an attack not recognized by Kyiv, which accuses Moscow of fabricating a pretext to- and justify the withdrawal from the agreement.

The Istanbul agreement specifically provides for the inspection of commercial ships passing through the Bosphorus Strait in both directions, without and with cargo, by five teams composed of two Russian inspectors, two Ukrainians, two Turkish and two UN delegates.

The agreement, which entered into force on August 1, allowed the export from Ukrainian ports of more than 9 million tons of grain and other agricultural products, according to the JCC, which counted this week, off Istanbul, more than 170 ships waiting to be inspected. Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Corridor agreement sent wheat and corn prices higher as it heightened concerns about global food supplies.