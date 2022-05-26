Ukrainians Will Be Able to Work in Israel

Israel has long remained aloof from the Ukrainian problem. When all countries simply absorbed refugees from Ukraine, Jerusalem demanded foreign passports and a visa. But now, according to Israeli interior ministry Ayelet Shaked, the country is ready to help Ukraine.

Israel approved military assistance for Ukraine. On May 23, Israeli helmets and armor were delivered to the country. Told the honorary consul of Israel in the western region Oleh Vyshnyakov.

On the same day, a government meeting was held on the refugees who came to Israel. People were allowed to work. Earlier, Jerusalem banned Ukrainian refugees from looking for work. Ayelet Shaked received this bucket of criticism and discontent from the international community. Therefore, the policy of accepting people fleeing the war in Ukraine has been changed.

More details here.