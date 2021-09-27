Ultra Race Romania – a 250km adventure in the wilderness of Buzau mountains

What is Ultra Race Romania?

Just think of running / walking / crawling 250km in 6 stages (7 days) in a part of Romania with beautiful green landscapes, where the legends of the past are still a way of living and the blend of history, culture and the beauty of the nature makes it a must do on one runner’s bucket list.

“When we first thought about this race we promised ourselves to bring the competitors in a part of Romania where “legends meet” so that they have the opportunity to run in a beautifully legendary landscape and have the journey of a lifetime. Each stage is designed in such way that instantly transports the runners in places full of stories that cannot wait to be discovered”, confessed the 2 race directors, Andrei Gligor and Daniel Nica, two ultra runners friends who raced multi-stage self-sufficient races all over the world in the past years.

On short, the competitors have to cover 250km (155 miles) with 11.000m (36.000ft) elevation gain, in 6 stages, in a beautiful but challenging terrain carrying all they need to survive for the whole week.

The first reward will be stunning landscapes, beautiful people met and friendships gained along the way. And to wrap it up the Romanian style, the whole adventure ends with a two days trip to Dracula’s Castle and Peles Castle, having a glimpse in the Romanian history and culture and dive deep in to the Romanian cuisine and traditions.

The second reward, for those seeking UTMB qualifying points, Ultra Race Romania has been ITRA certified and given 6 qualifying points.

2021 edition in short

On 9th of August, 13 competitors from 7 countries started the 250km adventure in the wilderness of Buzau mountains.

Stage 1: 32 km, 1236 m D+, just for warming up and enjoying the scenery, took them to the mysterious Eagle Lake and up to Malaia peak

Stage 2: 37.6 km, 1826 m D+, unveiled the beauty of Podu Calului mountains and Casoca waterfall, a place full of legends.

Stage 3: 46.6 km, 1800 m D+. The fun begins. Climbing is getting steeper and competitors feel the weight of their backpack even heavier

Stage 4: 78.6 km, 1679 m D+. The nightmare. Longest and hardest part of the race. Still, after completing this one competitors might enjoy a rest day.

Stage 5: 38.7 km, 1403 m D+. More local beauty to discover: The Living stones and the Gate of God. Just enjoy the names of these places!

Stage 6 (final one): 16 km, 343 m D+. Epic finish at the Muddy Vulcanos!

The management team together with dedicated volunteers, medical staff and media team did everything in their power for each competitor to see the end of this beautiful dream. 9 “legends” finished the race on the last day. The winner, Davide Vitali (IT) managed an incredible result of 38 hours and 56 minutes for the whole 250 km. Each and everyone present here wrote his own legend in the Romanian wilderness.

But, as each competitor crossed the finish line, all realized that somehow they didn’t want it to be over. Ultra Race Romania is all about emotions, lifetime friendship and why don’t we say it … a little bit of madness, but in a good way.

“*Marathon des Sables – Hard

*Grand 2 Grand Ultra – Harder

*Ultra Race Romania – CHUCK NORRIS OF ULTRAS!

“I’ve done marathon des Sables in 2018, a 250km stage race that is classed as the toughest footrace on earth in the Sahara desert.

The Grand to Grand Ultra in Nevada USA, at 273kms is another hard race. I DNF in 2018 and redemption in 2019. Half MDS Peru in 2019, at 120kms is no light race.

I just completed now the Ultra Race Romania, another 250km multi day stage race.

Most ultras now say they are tougher than the Marathon des Sable, but this race in Romania was a brutal struggle from beginning to end. With 36000 ft elevation gain, it pushed me to the limit way beyond I thought it was possible, said Lee Thomas – Finisher of Ultra Race Romania 2021.

2022 registration are now open – Your story is just starting to be written at Ultra Race Romania.