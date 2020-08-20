UNFINISHED 2020 – 7 days of keynotes, debates and workshops about trust

UNFINISHED, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania, will take place online between September 27 and October 4, 2020, on a digital platform created from scratch. Held under the high patronage of the European Parliament, the event will offer small bites of content – workshops, conversations, performances and keynotes given by the guests of the edition – which will bring new values to the concept of trust.

This year, the organizers are building the entire architecture of the festival around the UNFINISHED community. Instead of four days, the event will start on Sunday evening, September 27, and continue until the following Sunday, October 4. For seven days in a row, in the morning, at noon and in the evening, the UNFINISHED community will be able to access content bites, so that at the end of the event, all those moments will lay the foundation for a broader debate on trust.

Cristian Movilă, the founder of UNFINISHED, explained how since March “we have watched, read, listened and tried to understand what our community wants during these difficult times. The conclusion was clear: an online event cannot have the same schedule of an offline event. So we drew UNFINISHED according to the needs of our community. By no means the other way around. We understood that no one can afford to waste time, hours in a row, in front of a screen, regardless of content, and then we extended the event so that no one would have to give up or make any extra effort to be present.”

Among the first guests who will deliver keynotes, debates and workshops under the theme of TRUST, are Priya Parker, strategic advisor and author of the “The Art of Gathering” and “Together Apart” bestsellers, who will talk about how we come together and interact, especially in these difficult times, and Perry Chen, artist and founder of Kickstarter, who will hold an innovative workshop. Cristiana Pasca Palmer, former UN Assistant Secretary, Anand Giridharadas, writer and author of “Winners Take All” and Jerry Michalski, technical consultant and founder | ReX | Jerry’s Brain will be also joining the festival.

Capucine Gros, the artistic director of UNFINISHED, stated that “2020 is about trust. Trust in those around us, in doctors, in brands, in social media, in news, in employers, in state institutions. But trust is an extremely fragile feeling and we want to participate in the reconstruction of it through UNFINISHED. That’s why we invited some of the most curious and visionary minds in the world to join this year’s UNFINISHED experience and we want to create a global network of trust, emotions, ideas and solutions”.

In order to attend this year’s edition of UNFINISHED, participants must fill out the form at the following link: https://bit.ly/unfinished20.

UNFINISHED, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania, was created by the Eidos Foundation as a constantly evolving experience.