United for Ukraine NGO teams up with BRYTER, the no-code automation platform, to provide fast services to Ukrainian refugees

United for Ukraine and BRYTER Connect Displaced People and Lawyers and provide qualitative information with Support from IRC and Google.org.

United for Ukraine (UfU), an NGO, inter alia, providing information and assistance for temporarily displaced people by the war in Ukraine, and BRYTER, the no-code automation platform, have teamed up to provide fast and accurate services to refugees. These efforts are supported by the International Rescue Committee and a Google.org Fellowship.

“To provide Ukrainians with legal aid, we were able to obtain support from 200 lawyers just by the third day of the Russian war against Ukraine. Now, we are cooperating with international law firms, boutique law firms, refugee law clinics, and NGOs from Europe, the USA, Canada, Latin America and Asia, to provide information regarding immigration, education, healthcare, employment, etc., and process individual requests,” says Polina Lehmann, founding member of the United for Ukraine Association (UfU) and Legal Aid Lead.

UFU’s partnership with BRYTER provides UFU’s legal team with the necessary tools to build digital applications. A total 4 000+ individual requests for 21 countries have been processed since February 2022 via UFU’s Emergency Relief platform www.unitedforukraine.org.

“At UFU, it was clear that we needed a technology-based solution to elevate the management and efficiency of this workstream. BRYTER has an outstanding reputation and I was very pleased when Micha-Mauel Bues, co-founder of BRYTER, offered support. With BRYTER we could design a solid tool to process increasing amounts of requests and manage workflows with our legal partners on a completely different level,” explains Olga Hamama, co-founder of UfU.

“We’re committed to supporting the right to legal access, and it has been incredibly rewarding to partner with the United for Ukraine Association to create a tool to help the victims of this war and support displaced people in their struggle for freedom,” Jakub Makowski (BRYTER Open Program Manager), says.