United for Ukraine (UFU) amplifies efforts to provide people fleeing Ukraine with free, temporary housing in Europe

With 6.2+ million individuals from Ukraine recorded across Europe as the result of Russian invasion in Ukraine, the need for housing remains dramatic.

“Over the last months, Ukraine has encouraged the world to unite. Ukrainian people have astonished and inspired other nations with their bravery and fortitude to defend the future of their country, the future of the European continent and the future of the planet. At the same time, millions find themselves amidst the biggest refugee crisis since World War II. These people need support, orientation and most importantly a safe roof over their heads”, – Nina Levchuk, a co-founder of the United for Ukraine Association, states.

The UFU is bringing together the power of many compassionate individuals and organizations, including the IRC, Google.org and Airbnb.org, to support people fleeing Ukraine as they navigate this challenging transition seeking safety.

“Airbnb.org is grateful for the continued, overwhelming generosity of hosts on Airbnb and people around the world who have helped support this initiative -– by opening up their homes or donating to Airbnb.org – to offer free, temporary housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine. We are grateful to work with United for Ukraine Association which has helped identify people in need and assist them in coordinating stays through Airbnb.org”, – Katherine Woo, Head of Airbnb.org.

The UFU is a pan-European platfrom that gives consolidated, quick, and efficient solutions in various countries for those affected by the Russian aggression and forced to flee Ukraine. It is a fast and smart way for Ukrainian refugees to find a place to stay in 45 European countries via a tech platform.

“We have learned about the UFU platform from social networks. We urgently needed housing in Torrevieja, where I found a job, but we didn’t know anyone in this city, and there was no possibility to rent an apartment for us. The UFU platform immediately offered us three temporary housing options to choose from, and we chose a cozy apartment 2 minutes’ walk from my new job.” – comments Vira Vovchuk, a teacher from Ukraine who went to Spain for temporary residence.

The UFU and Airbnb.org have already helped connect more than 7,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine to free, temporary accommodations.

Ukrainians seeking temporary housing up to one month may fill out a form at the UFU’s website and Call Center agents will help facilitate temporary accommodations.