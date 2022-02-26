Unprecedented mobilization in Romania to help Ukrainians fleeing the war

As thousands of Ukrainian citizens have crossed borders into neighboring countries, especially Moldova and Romania, the Romanians mobilized unprecedentedly, offering help to Ukrainian refugees of war.

By 8pm on Friday, 19,000 Ukrainian citizens had entered the country since the crisis began, and 11,000 remained in Romania. Between 19.00 and 20.00, 435 people entered Siret.

The Government of Romania stated that it has started an integrated coordination of the actions of the governmental institutions, together with the civil society and the international organizations, in order to ensure the humanitarian assistance.

Romanians are mobilizing in groups of volunteers on Facebook to help Ukrainian refugees after the massive invasion of Russia. One of them is “United for Ukraine” and can be accessed here, another group where people mobilize is Fight for Freedom, available here.

MoreRomanians from Cluj, Neamț, Timișoara, Constanța, Vaslui, Argeș, Neamț, Bucharest and many other areas of the country have announced that they are offering free housing for families with children, including those who come with animals.

Many who wanted to help were impressed that women with children had to leave their country. Several companies, firms, associations and public figures have also provided support for war refugees in Ukraine, accommodation, food and drugs supplies.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, announced on Friday at noon that the institutions have an action plan regarding a massive influx of refugees, which they have classified, therefore it cannot be made public. “We are preparing for an uncontrolled influx of refugees,” the interior minister said.

In asylum centers, Romania has approximately 1,100 places available, the occupancy rate being currently 50%. Lucian Bode explained that refugee status does not apply to all people arriving in Romania from Ukraine.