Unusual case in Iasi: 25-year-old woman gave birth for the sixth time by C-section

A 25-year-old woman gave birth for the sixth time by cesarean section, within 10 years, at the “Elena Doamna” Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Iaşi, eastern Romania. The maximum number of C-section surgeries recommended by the literature is three.

The manager of the “Elena Doamna” Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Iasi, Gabriel Marinescu, said that the young woman gave birth to her first child at the age of 15, all births so far being by cesarean section.

“In our maternity hospital, the operating team of specialists performed the sixth caesarean section on a woman who gave birth to a healthy 3.94 kg baby boy. Both the mother and the child have a good evolution. For the operating team, the case was a challenge because she is the first patient to undergo six cesarean sections, all of which were performed in our maternity ward. The maximum number of such surgeries recommended by the literature is three. If there are more, the operative and post-operative risks increase”, said the manager of the” Elena Doamna “Maternity Hospital.