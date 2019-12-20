Unusually warm weather this weekend, 18C estimated on Sunday

The weather is unusually warm for this time of the year, with temperatures ranging from 3 C to 16 C on Friday. Scattered showers will prevail countrywide and the wind will get stronger on the mountain peaks and locally, in Banat and Crisana.

There will be cloudy on Saturday as well, and it will rain in the west in the afternoon. There will be strong wind in the mountains.

On Sunday temperatures will be high, but it will rain in the entire country, with more consistent falls in the southwestern territories. Maximum temperatures will reach 18C in Constanta.

The weather will get colder as of Monday, with rainfalls countrywide and a new pack of snow in the mountains and blizzard on the southern Carpathian peaks.