Update: 168 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, nine cured

The toll of coronavirus infections in Romania climbed to 168 on Monday afternoon, after 10 new cases have been confirmed, the Strategic Communication Group reported at 18:00hrs. Nine patients are already cured.

The last 10 cases confirmed are: 4 in Bucharest, 2 in Ilfov, and one each in Constanța, Teleorman, Neamț and Mureș.

All people who tested positive for COVID-19 are either contacts of previous positive cases, or people already in quarantine. The age of these last 10 cases are aged from 21 to 63.

The toll of infections with COVID-19 stood at 158 in Romania earlier on Monday morning, after 19 new cases had been confirmed since Sunday: 4 in Arad, 3 in Ilfov, 2 în Vâlcea, 2 in Timișoara and one in each of these counties: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Sălaj, Buzău, Ialomița, Hunedoara, Galați and Suceava.

Those 19 people who tested positive for Coronavirus are aged from 19 to 54 and are under quarantine or in isolation. Most of the cases of these new ones are people who traveled to Italy, while two returned from Austria and Germany.

16 more cases of the new Coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania since Saturday night up to Sunday, with toll climbing to 139. Nine of the patients have been declared cured and discharged from hospital.

Among those new 16 cases, there 4 cases in Bucharest, 4 in Arad, 3 in Brasov, 2 in Braila and one case each in Constanta, Teleorman and Iasi.

All people confirmed with COVID-19 are either contacts of some previous positive cases, or people in quarantine.

Those 16 people are aged from 5 years and 71 years ago.

The people infected with the novel Coronavirus are admitted in hospitals in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta and are under permanent medical surveillance. The general medical condition of the patients is good, except for the man admitted at Victor Babes, who presented some complications, but his condition is however improved.

In Romania there are 2,855 under institutionalized quarantine, while other 14,640 are in isolation at home.

3,205 tests have been taken countrywide so far, with 3,066 being negative. Tests are processed in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta.

36 criminal files have been opened so far for foiling disease prevention against people who lied or attempted to escape quarantine.