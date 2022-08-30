USD 900,000 NATO donation of medical oxygen production equipment to Romania

Romania will receive two medical oxygen production equipment with a cumulative market value of approximately 910,000 dollars as a donation from NATO, the Government announced on Tuesday. This medical equipment is intended to charge the medical oxygen cylinders necessary to continue medical care for patients who require oxygen.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă convened on Tuesday, in a hybrid format, the National Committee for Emergency Situations, to approve the procedures through which Romania will benefit from two medical oxygen production equipment, donated by NATO.

The donation was made following Romania’s request for international assistance, dated October 21, 2021, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romania’s representative to NATO was informed on May 10, 2022, through the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center, that NATO will make this donation to our country, taking into account that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the population worldwide, there is a risk of the emergence of new variants of the virus that could cause overcrowding in health facilities and the appearance of severe forms of the disease.

The delivery-reception of the goods and their transport in Romania will be ensured by the Department for Emergency Situations, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.