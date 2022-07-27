Văcărești Natural Park – City Life Factory project launched

The Văcărești Natural Park Association announces the launch of the Văcărești Natural Park – City Life Factory project, a project developed with the financial support of Active Citizens Fund Romania, a program financed by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, through the EEA Grants 2014-2021. The aim of the project is to develop the association’s ability to attract financial support for promoting, raising awareness and ensuring optimal conditions for the conservation of the park and the urban green – blue infrastructure.

“With the integration of the Văcărești Natural Park into the administrative structure of the Bucharest City Hall, the role of our association is changing, developing more and more projects to support and supervise the public administration in its role of organizing efficient and active management for the park. In parallel, we will continue the projects to promote and raise awareness of the biodiversity offered by the park, taking our mission beyond the edges of the park, towards the promotion and conservation of urban natural areas, as spaces of ecosystem services. The City Life Factory is an organizational development project but also a metaphor for illustrating the contribution of natural areas or areas with natural potential in cities to the well-being of communities”, said Dan Barbulescu, Director PNV Association.



The City Life Factory project spans a period of 12 months and will allow, through training, consultancy, communication and promotion activities, the development of a fundraising department of the Văcărești Natural Park Association. It will activate to attract financial support for projects adapted to the new context: the promotion of the park and the ecosystem services offered by it, the promotion of urban biodiversity, support for the development of initiatives and public policies for nature, but also the supervision of local public authorities in their mission to plan and develop the green-blue infrastructure of the city, taking into account the needs of nature and people in the context of climate change and the galloping expansion of cities