Vaccination campaign: A quarter of Romanian employees can enter 2nd stage. Only 8 vaccination centers in Bucharest for the start

A quarter of the total number of employees in Romania are eligible for the second stage of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 due to start tomorrow, January 15. The staff of the central public administration, teaching staff and employees in the food industry cover the largest share of employees in the “key sectors”.

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said there are no more than 1 million people in the essential sectors who are fitting in the criteria of the second stage.

However, mass media reported that almost 1.5 million of the Romanian employees in the essential sectors can take the jab against COVID-19 out of the total of 5.6 million active employees countrywide.

According to Gheorghita, the estimated number of people of over 65 years old suitable for the second stage of vaccination is 3.8 million and 5 million if we add the chronically ill.

The doctor added that he expects half of the eligible persons to want to get vaccinated, meaning roughly 3 million people.

The sector with the most numerous employees is the central administration, namely MPs, ministers, staff of the Presidency, Government and subordinated institutions. Overall, there are almost 500,000 employees in this field.

The second sector as share in number of employees is the education system, with over 350,000 employees. According to a recent survey, almost 50% want to get vaccinated. The food industry ranks third as share of employees, with 160,000 persons.

As areas of activity, the employees in the defence system, transportation, communications, couriers are also encompassed here, as well as the workers in energy, water and gas distribution networks.

Entrepreneurs and chiefs of companies in Romania had January 8 as deadline to sent to the local authorities the number of employed people who want to get vaccinated.

Only 8 out of 23 vaccination centers opened in Bucharest for the start

The second stage of the anti-COVID 19 vaccination campaign starts in Bucharest on January 18, with scheduling due as of January 15. 8 vaccination centers will be opened for the time being in the Capital out of a total of 23.

The 8 centers are:

Colțea Hospital – 1 center with 3 vaccination workstations / 104-122 Calea Dudești.

Floreasca Emergency Hospital – 1 center with 2 vaccination workstations / 8 Calea Floreasca.

Prof.Dr Matei Balș National Institute for Infectious Diseases – 1 center with 4 vaccination workstations/ 1 Strada Dr. Calistrat Grozovici.

Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute – center with 4 vaccination workstations / 90 Șoseaua Viilor.

Obregia Hospital – 1 center with 2 vaccination workstations / 8 Aleea Argeșelu.

National Institute of Medical Expertize and Recovery of the Work Capacity – 1 center with 3 vaccination workstations / 22 Strada Panduri.

University Emergency Hospital – 2 centers with 5 vaccination workstations / 69 Splaiul Independenței.