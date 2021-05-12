Vaccination centres to be set up at Nadlac I and II customs for the Romanians coming from abroad just to get vaccinated

Arad local authorities will set up temporary anti-COVID vaccination centres at the border with Hungary at Nădlac I and Nădlac II border customs, after they had seen that more and more Romanians who work abroad are coming to Romania just to take the anti-COVID jab. The vaccination centres are also open for the foreign citizens residing in the European Union states, Arad localities say.

Arad prefect, Toth Csaba, said that “a rise in the number of Romanian citizens who are coming from other countries to get vaccinated has been noticed lately”.

“There are large numbers of Romanians who work and live in European countries who are coming to Arad to get vaccinated against Covid. Some are coming with their partners, foreign citizens- Germans, Italians and so on. These people benefit from the facility to get vaccinated very easily in our country, without appointment”, the prefect stated.

The chief of the Arad Public Health Direction, Horea Timiş, said in his turn that “hundreds of people have crossed the Hungary-Romania border lately to take the jab in Arad”.

“We are talking just about Romanian citizens who live and work abroad, but also about foreign citizens of the EU countries. At present, the EU citizens can get vaccinated in Romania. As a matter of fact, I can tell you that many employees of the European diplomatic missions in Romania came to Arad to take the anti-Covid jab”, the local health official said.

He announced the vaccination centres on Nadlac borders will become operational within one week, two weeks at the latest.

Horea Timiş mentioned there is no problem with the vaccine doses, as they are enough in Arad county.