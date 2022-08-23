Vlad Pop climbs Kilimanjaro for the Magic kids

On Friday, August 26, Vlad Pop leaves for Tanzania, to climb Kilimanjaro (5,895 m), the highest mountain in Africa (5,895 m).

Like all the goals he proposes – whether they are marathons, ultramarathons or mountain ascents – this one is also for the children of the Magic Association.

For two and a half years now, Vlad’s every step has been metamorphosed into MagicEDU educational scholarships (worth 500 lei, monthly), for children with serious diagnoses.

By climbing Kilimanjaro, which he hopes will inspire as many people as possible to support these children, Vlad Pop wants to succeed in securing MagicEDU scholarships for 200 children, next year as well.

On September 2, together with the flag of the MagiCAMP camp, which Vlad will take to Kilimanjaro, it will fly up there, on Mount Uhuru, and the message of hope for these children.

To understand how important these MagicEDU scholarships are, here is a magical story of one of the 200 children that Vlad is running for: Ionuț.

Ionuț is from Sighetu Marmaţiei, he is 14 years old and inherited his talent for drawing from his mother.

He loves to draw, and this grace was therapeutic for his soul, during the long periods of hospitalization, in the fight against leukemia. He was only 9 years old at the time and only drew in pencil.

Then, after the disease went into remission, Ionuț wanted to go to a painting club, learn to paint on glass and canvas, in acrylic and oil.

The MagicEDU scholarship, which he has been receiving since the beginning of the project, helped him fulfill this wish and invest in his native talent.

He already participates in competitions, wins awards upon awards and always shares his successes with us.

With awards or without, Ionuț is a winner anyway, because in just 14 years he has already had to face the worst seasons of a human life and has broken through them all. Now there is summer in his soul: he is healthy and happy. And we, very grateful and excited that we could contribute to this.

Vlad’s route on Kilimanjaro

On August 28, Vlad will leave, together with the Sherpa Manasseh Mbise, from the Umbwe camp (located at 1,800 m altitude) to the Umbwe gate (2,850 m). The 11 km route takes about four hours through the jungle. From there, they will head to Barranco Camp (3,900m) – another 6.3km in less than four hours. The next day, they will climb from Barranco to Karanga (3995 m) – a distance of 5.3 km, in less than three hours. On day 4, after an ascent of another 3.9 km, they will reach the Barafu camp (4,673 m), and at 23:00 they will start for the summit, on the 4.9 km route. If the weather on Kilimanjaro will be good, on September 2, at 7:00 in the morning, Vlad will raise the flag of the Magic children on Uhuru peak (5895 m).

The MagicEDU scholarships (worth 500 lei, monthly, including during the holidays) support the continuation of the education of children with serious diagnoses, after returning from excruciating treatments – so that they can reach their potential and follow their dreams, without standing in their way and financial difficulties related to the disease. The MagicEDU project started in 2020 with 100 children, in 2021 we grew to 150, and this year we support the education of 200 seriously ill children every month.

You can watch the climbing here: https://share.garmin.com/54GVG

You can donate here: https://galantom.ro/fundraising_pages/view?id=26731&organization_subdomain=magicamp or send a SMS, to 8844, with the message BURSĂ (2 euro/month).