War in Ukraine, day 16: Russians bombed cities in western Ukraine, kindergarten, houses and factory hit

Bombings continued in Ukraine on Friday morning, as they entered the 16th day of war, with Russian concentrated mainly in western Ukraine. A town in the eastern Dnipro region was hit around 6 a.m., with local authorities saying a kindergarten, a block of flats and a two-story shoe factory had been bombed. At least one person a person was reported dead following bomibing in Dnipro, the Emergency Services from Ukraine informed.

After a series of explosions something caught fire in #Lutsk. Presumably the Motor plant. There is also information about explosions in #Dnipro, #Rivne and #Volyn regions. pic.twitter.com/tWvS5gaNG6 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Three explosions were also reported in the west of Ivano-Frankivsk. A series of explosions also took place in Lutsk, also in western Ukraine, quite close to the Polish border. The press writes that a factory near the aerodrome may have been targeted, as a fire was reported.

Russian troops seemed to have advanced 5 km to Kyiv, and bombings were reported in Mariupol every 30 minutes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused the Russian military of obstructing the evacuation of civilians from the besieged cities of Mariupol and Volnovaha (southeast) and of carrying out an attack on the planned route of a humanitarian corridor. “Russian troops did not stop the fire. However, I decided to send a convoy of vehicles to Mariupol with food, water, medicine (…) But the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was to pass.”, he said in a video broadcast by the presidency. “This is assumed terror, shameless terror, by experienced terrorists. The whole world needs to know that,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian head of state, 40,000 people had been evacuated from Mariupol on Thursday, and other 100,000 in the past two days.

On the other hand, the head of the National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintev said on Friday that Russia will allow humanitarian convoys to leave several Ukrainian cities on Friday only if it is given prior information about vehicle registration numbers and the names of the accompanying officials.

In a note, it is stated that Ukrainian officials will have their mobile phones confiscated and searched in order to search for communication devices “in order to prevent the gathering of information on the location of Russian air force units”.

Russian forces have also bombed residential areas of Kharkov 89 times in a single day, the local governor said.

According to Reuters, Oleg Sinegubov said there was no danger to the civilian population after an institute hosting a nuclear research laboratory was hit.

The Russian army also bombed the Oskol psycho-neurological boarding school, which housed 330 people, said Oleg Sinegubov, president of OVA Kharkov. There have been casualties in the attack, but the exact number is unknown.

Russia-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha, north of the port of Mariupol, under siege on the Sea of ​​Azov, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry. Volnovakha is strategically important, being the gateway to Mariupol.

More than 100,000 Ukrainians have been evacuated in the past two days, according to authorities. Meanwhile the humanitarian disaster on the Ukrainian territory is deepening, with people who remained there being bombed and facing serious shortages of water, food and medicines,

New international sanctions are being prepared against Russia.

Moscow is repositioning its troops in Ukraine for a new offensive in the coming days, says the British Ministry of Defense in the latest assessment of the invasion situation. The Ukrainian army released its daily operational report this morning, confirming previous reports suggesting that Russian troops had dispersed to regroup and replenish supplies.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian forces have slowed their advance, while some have retreated back to Russian territory. In the operating areas of the Black Sea and Azov, Ukrainian authorities say, weather conditions “were on our side and forced the occupying ships to return to naval bases and regrouping areas.”

New satellite images captured on Thursday as clouds scattered over the Ukrainian capital show that the huge Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv, which stretched more than 64 kilometers, “has in most part despersed and repositioned “, CNN reports.

Satellite images show that some elements of the convoy have been repositioned in forests and wooded areas near Lubianka, according to Maxar Technologies.

The satellite images were taken on Thursday, at 11:37, Kiev time. North of the Antonov air base in Hostomel, Russian military vehicles are seen parked on the roads in residential areas of the city of Ozera, about 30 kilometers northwest of Kyiv.

Zelensky to Russia: Have you decided to move on to ‘de-chemicalizing’ Ukraine?

After Russia has accused Ukraine of producing biological weapons with the U.S help and has called for a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Ukraine’s President Zelensky has strongly denied those accusations, arguing it is Russia that wants to use chemical weapons.

“We are accused of preparing a chemical attack,” Zelensky said in a video message. “But if you want to know Russia’s plans, look at what they are accusing others of doing.”

“Have you decided to move on to ‘de-chemicalizing’ Ukraine now? How? Using ammonia? Using phosphorus? What else have you prepared for us?” “No chemical weapons or other weapons of mass destruction have been developed in Ukraine,” he added, according to Ukrainian media.

However, UN Security Council is expected to convene today at 16:00 GMT to discuss Moscow’s allegation on Ukraine producing biological weapons.

Pentagon: No Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries to be sent in Ukraine

A senior US defense official said the Pentagon was not discussing sending Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries to Ukraine because it would require US ground troops to operate them. “We were (very) clear, there will be no American troops fighting in Ukraine,” the official said.

The United States also said on Thursday that Ukraine did not really need fighter jets to counter Russian attacks, but had considered providing more ground-to-air defense systems.

Sweden thinks Putin intends to occupy other ex-Soviet states

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist has warned that Russia “has other plans if it defeats Ukraine”. The Russian occupation of Ukraine has triggered all security alarms in the Baltic Sea. Therefore, both NATO-protected countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and non-Atlantic Alliance countries (Sweden and Finland) are working to strengthen their national defense against possible attacks by Russia.

“I see that Russia has other plans if it defeats Ukraine,” he said, adding though that “I do not think this will happen now. I believe that Ukraine will rise in this case. “

Facebook to allow posts calling on violence against Russian invaders

Facebook/Meta will temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russian invaders or demanding Putin’s death. The amendment will also be valid in Romania.

Meta will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the invasion of Ukraine, according to internal e-mails seen by Reuters on Thursday, as a temporary change in its hate speech policy.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily allowed forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules, such as violent speech such as ‘death to Russian invaders.’ However, we will not continue to allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesman said in a statement.

Oil prices down

Meanwhile, oil prices fell again on Friday and are on the verge of falling the biggest weekly drop since November, after fluctuating amid fears that more countries will ban imports from Russia, while other major producers signal that they may increase their offer.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was down 1.42% to $ 107.78 at 04:25 (Romanian time) after a 1.6% correction in the previous session.

Intermediate West Texas crude oil fell 0.13% to $ 105.88 a barrel after a 2.5% decline on Thursday.

After hitting a 13-year high of $ 139.13 a barrel on Monday, Brent is on track to fall 7 percent this week.

The price moved on Thursday in the range of 25 dollars, after the United Arab Emirates seemed willing to pump more oil to alleviate the ban on Russian deliveries to Great Britain and the USA. But the situation remains volatile and there does not seem to be much good news for drivers who are hit by high fuel costs in many Western countries.