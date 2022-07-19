Water reserve declining in Romania, authorities call for responsible consumption

The water reserve is decreasing, but sufficient, announced on Tuesday the National Administration “Romanian Waters” (ANAR), which yet warns that water resources must be used rationally, so as to reach everyone.

ANAR states that it monitors and manages the volumes of water in the main accumulation lakes. The conclusion is that at this time they provide the necessary raw water for all beneficiaries who are fed centrally from the surface water source.

In the main 40 lakes, there is a volume of water of 3.35 billion cubic meters of water, and the filling coefficient is 77.36%, decreasing compared to the previous period.

Considering the weather forecast regarding the evolution of the Danube and inland rivers flows for July, the Danube flows in the Baziaș section will reach the value of 2150 m3 / s, being below the multiannual average of July (5350 m3 / s) and with a low contribution of the average monthly tributary flows in the inland lakes of Romania. Throughout the forecast period, throughout the sector downstream of the Iron Gates, the flows will be decreasing.

At this moment, for the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) there is a level reserve of about 80 (cm) sufficient for the operation of the NPP, according to ANAR.

214 localities from Botoșani, Iași, Vaslui, Galați, Suceava, Neamț, Bacău, Vrancea, Sibiu, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Argeș, Giurgiu, Dâmbovița, Ialomița, Dolj and Bihor counties (17 counties) are currently operating under restricted regime.

In the counties of Bacău, Neamț and Vrancea, they have an underground water source from drillings or drains, and the restrictions are determined by the increase of water consumption for irrigation. In 345 localities from Botoșani, Iași, Vaslui, Galați, Bacău, Suceava, Vrancea, Olt, Gorj, Hunedoara, Sălaj counties (11 counties) there are partially dried wells.