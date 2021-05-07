Wave of negative reviews for the Riegersburg Castle owned by prince who shot bear Arthur in Romania

Riegersburg Castle, owned by the Austrian prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein who shot bear Arthur in a hunting party in Romania, has been “virtually” under fire after the incident, with many Romanian posting negative reviews against the castle, which is also a tourist attraction.



Some thousands comments have filled the promotion website of the castle, most of them coming from Romanians, who tried to “revenge” the death of the bear.

“Bear killer! Shame on you, you are a trophy hunter with no respect for the environment“, said one of the comments, which also had such hashtags as #Arthur or #EusuntArthur (IamArthur).

However, late on Thursday, those over 10,000 negative reviews on the castle’s Google page had disappeared. If the castle’s rating was below 2, now the castle’s page is again ranked 4.6 out of a maximum 5 stars.

The travel website Tripadvisor has also suspended the reviews against the castle, even publishing a warning on the page dedicated to Riegersburg Castle: “Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing. If you’ve had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon, we’re looking forward to receiving your review!”.

Meanwhile in Romania, a criminal record had been opened at the Targu Secuiesc Prosecutor’s Office in the case of killing bear Arthur, for parching and gunfire.

The case was brought to attention by two NGOs, one from Romania and one from Austria, which reported that the Austrian prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein paid EUR 7,000 to shot the biggest bear in Romania. Bear Arthur was 17 years old and a score of 593 of 600 possible ones, in terms of hunting trophy.



Arthur was the biggest bear noticed in Romania, and most probably, in Europe. The bear was in protected nature site.