WB: Top 10 Romanian cities where people would live

Over 73% of the inhabitants of the Romanian cities are living in apartments and yet, there is no clear approach countrywide and locally on the regeneration of the districts of apartment buildings, reveals a report by the World Bank (WB). The report says that during those 30 years of transition, there have been few initiatives to tackled in an integrated approach, the issues encountered by the district of blocks of flats in Romania.

The document further says that a policy of urban regeneration of the block of flats buildings is a must in the upcoming years, while the punctual interventions that have been enforced during the previous years should be replaced by comprehensive and integrated approaches at the district level, for instance an Urban Master Plan of Urban Regeneration for individual districts.

Amid the demographic decline and amid massive emigration abroad, improving the quality of live in the Romanian cities could be a major retention factor.

“The major problem with the districts built during communism is that they were built for people and not by people, while the personal taste of the ordinary people have not played any role in this process. A considerable share of the urban population from Romania lives in such buildings, made for them, but not by them”, the WB report argues.

A previous WB study concluded in 2017 pointed that around 1.8 million Romanians would like to relocate to a certain city in Romania, on the ground that city has a higher and better quality of life.

The top 10 cities in Romania where people would like to live

Bucharest ranks first (15.23%), with most people wanting to live here because they find more jobs here (4.24%), for the quality of life (4.18%), for specialized medical assistance (4.13%), for the educational services (4.04%) and for other reason (3.08%). Cluj-Napoca ranks second (11.37%), Timisoara comes third (9.14%). The top is added by Constanta (5.18%), Sibiu (4.06%), Iasi (3.76%), Oradea (2.64%), Suceava (2.23%), and Targu Mures (2.13%).

The report also notes that Romania has not urban tradition, reminding that in 1948, after the WWII only around 23% of the Romanians were living in the city.