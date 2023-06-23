WeАreUkraine.info launches English-language special historical project OPIR

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

WeАreUkraine.info is launching OPIR, an English-language special historical project dedicated to illustrating the history of the resistance movement in Ukraine over the past century, from 1917 to the present day.

OPIR covers the key stages of the Ukrainian society’s development against the backdrop of aggression from the Soviet government and later the contemporary Russian authorities against the people of Ukraine.

‘Opir’ means ‘resistance’ in Ukrainian. The project seeks to unravel the Ukrainian tradition of resistance to persecution and repression and to investigate how these processes have influenced the effective resistance of Ukrainians to Russian armed aggression today.

How did Ukrainians resist and fight for independence through art, religion, liberation movements and human rights protection efforts over the last 100 years?

The topics of the project were selected from the perspective of analyzing the progression of resistance tactics and liberation movements through changes in historical circumstances.

Historical examples will show how Ukrainians became a self-defined nation that confidently and independently determines its future and successfully withstands Russian aggression.

Through the OPIR project, you will:

see how Ukraine built a modern state back in 1917;

learn more about the generation of repressed Ukrainian artists who fought for the right to exist;

delve deeper into the history of the Ukrainian insurgent army that defended freedom;

discover how the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church went underground to preserve the faith of the Ukrainian people;

explore Ukraine’s contemporary movements and civic society efforts over the period of its independence.