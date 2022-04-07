“We are Ukraine”, an English-language platform with news, facts, videos about Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war

Over the last month, 30 enthusiastic crisis management and communications professionals have been developing the English-language repository of truth about Russia’s war against Ukraine – ‘We are Ukraine‘.

Their goal is to create awareness all over the world that the future of humankind is decided today in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Bucha and numerous other Ukrainian cities.

On the platform, you can find easy-to-share news on Ukraine’s contribution to freedom and lasting peace in the world. It is updated at least twice a day.

You can also find facts, visuals and videos about the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian resilience, its economy, history and culture, as well as the world’s support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom. These materials are ready to use in social media, publications, presentations and any other forms of communication.

People from 61 countries have already engaged with the website over a quarter-million times.

If you want to support campaigns by ‘We are Ukraine’, please go to the Calls to Action section on our website.

We are Ukraine’ project is the initiative of One Philosophy consulting group in partnership with IT company Empat and supported by volunteers.