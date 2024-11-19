Weather Alert: Rain, Snow, Sleet, and Strong Winds Nationwide

The weather is changing suddenly across the country starting Wednesday, warns the National Meteorological Agency, which has issued an information regarding moderate quantitative precipitation, snowfall in the mountains and consistent snow cover, and increased winds. Between November 20, 10:00 AM and November 23, 8:00 PM, there will be moderate quantitative precipitation in all regions, snowfall in the mountains and consistent snow cover, as well as increased winds, according to meteorologists.

In Oltenia, Muntenia, southern Moldova and Dobrogea it will rain and in limited areas there will be precipitation in the form of sleet and snow. In the rest of the regions, during the day on Wednesday there will be rain, then snowfall will prevail. In the mountains it will snow and locally a consistent layer of snow will be deposited.

Meteorologists warn that precipitation amounts of 15…25 l/sq m will accumulate, and especially in the west and in the mountains, in limited areas, they will exceed 30 l/sq m.

There will be local and temporary intensification of the wind in all regions, with speeds generally of 50…60 km/h. In the mountains, gusts will exceed 70 km/h, and especially in the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians, on the night of Thursday to Friday (November 21/22) and throughout the day of Friday (November 22), there will be gusts of over 90 km/h, blowing the snowfall and scattering the snow.

A yellow code for strong winds is valid from November 20, 10 a.m. to November 20, 8 p.m.

The wind will intensify in Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, locally in Transylvania, in northwestern Moldova and on the coast, with speeds generally of 55…65 km/h. In the mountains there will be gusts of 70…80 km/h, and at high altitudes, especially in the Western Carpathians and in the north of the Eastern Carpathians they will exceed 90 km/h.

The weather forecast in Bucharest

In Bucharest, during Wednesday the sky will be variable, and on Wednesday night into Thursday it will become cloudy and it will rain temporarily. The wind will blow weakly and moderately, with slight gusts in the second part of the interval. The maximum temperature will be around 15 degrees, and the minimum will be 5…6 degrees. At the beginning of the interval there will be low cloudiness and possibly fog.

According to the ANM, on Thursday and Friday morning, the weather will cool significantly compared to the previous day, the sky will be variable, with clouds during the day, when it will temporarily rain, and the wind will blow weakly and moderately. The maximum temperature will be 6…7 degrees, and the minimum -4…-3 degrees.

Between November 22 at 08:00 and November 23 at 08:00, the sky will be cloudy, more pronounced in the evening and at night, when there will be temporary precipitation. It will rain, but towards the end of the interval, there will also be temporary precipitation in the form of snow. The wind will blow moderately, with temporary intensification at night. The maximum temperature will be 13…14 degrees, and the minimum 1…2 degrees.