Weather alert: Snowfalls and strong wind in Oltenia and Banat, glazed frost in the south

The Romanian weather authority has issued a warning of bad weather countrywide as of Monday, at 14:00hrs to Tuesday at 10:00hrs. If moderate snowfalls and strong wind will seize most regions, while mixed falls and glazed frost will prevail in the rest.

It will be snowing in Oltenia, southern Banat and locally in Muntenia, as well as in Banat Mountains, Southern and Curvature Carpathians.

The pack of snow will exceed 8-10cm in Oltenia and southwestern Muntenia and 15-20cm in the mountain areas. The wind will blow with 70-80kmph in south-west and in the mountains and with 45-55kmph in the southern and southeastern regions.

The snowfalls will be weak in Moldavia and Transylvania and rains and sleet will prevail in the rest of the regions, with glazed frost in the south and south-east.

Special weather forecast in Bucharest

The weather will get colder in Bucharest, with light falls, mostly drizzle and snow flurries. The wind will blow with 45-50kmph, while the maximum temperature will be around 1C- 2C and the minimum one 0C.

There will be mixed falls as of tonight at 20:00hrs till Tuesday morning at 10:00hrs, which will prompt glazed frost.