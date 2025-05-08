Weather Alert: Storm Warning for South, Heavy Rain Nationwide

The National Meteorological Agency (ANM) issued a yellow warning for torrential rain, strong winds and lightning on Thursday, valid for half of the country. Florina Georgescu, director of the National Meteorological Agency (ANM), told Digi24 live that the weather will remain unstable and that, starting from the weekend, a sharp cooling is expected, with temperatures over 10°C lower and snowfall in the mountains.

ANM has issued a weather information of torrential showers and significant amounts of water, valid between May 8, 10 am – May 9, 10 am. Thus, in most of the country there will be torrential showers, lightning, wind intensification (gusts generally of 40…50 km/h) and isolated hail.

Meteorologists warn that “in short intervals of time or through accumulation, the amounts of water will be 15…25 l/sq m and in isolated cases will exceed 30…40 l/sq m”. “In the mountains, at altitudes above 1500 m, there will also be precipitation in the form of sleet and snow and, especially in the northern Eastern Carpathians, a layer of snow will be deposited”, the ANM also informs.

According to meteorologists, a yellow weather warning for temporary severe atmospheric instability is in effect from Thursday at 2:00 PM until Friday at 3:00 AM. The warning includes torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and short-term wind gusts (50–70 km/h) affecting Oltenia, Muntenia, most of Dobrogea, southern Banat, southwestern Transylvania, and southern Moldova. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) also warns that rainfall amounts may reach 15–25 l/sqm, and locally 30–50 l/sqm, either in short intervals or cumulatively. Isolated storms and hail are also possible.

Weather in Bucharest

On Thursday, the sky will be mostly cloudy, with heavier cloud cover in the evening and overnight, when showers (10–15 l/sqm), lightning, and wind gusts around 50 km/h are expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 20–22°C, while the minimum will be 11–12°C. ANM also issued a weather advisory for Bucharest valid from Thursday at 10:00 AM to Friday at 10:00 AM, warning of heavy rainfall, with the capital also under a yellow wind warning from Thursday at 2:00 PM until Friday at 3:00 AM.

ANM announces sudden weekend weather cooling

On Friday, unstable weather will mostly affect the northern and central parts of the country, with showers, lightning, and wind gusts. “The instability continues today and overnight, especially in the north and center,” said Florinela Georgescu on Digi24. After this episode, precipitation will decrease, but temperatures will drop significantly. “We’re entering a period of marked cooling, with temperature drops exceeding 10 degrees, falling below the seasonal average,” the ANM director added.

Sleet and snow in the mountains

Starting Friday afternoon and continuing overnight, snow is expected in the northern Eastern Carpathians and on the highest ridges of the Southern Carpathians. “There will be snow especially in the Eastern Carpathians, accompanied by strong winds,” Georgescu noted. In terms of temperatures, Friday will still bring highs up to 22°C in the south, but Saturday will see a sharp decline. “Saturday’s highs will only range between 9 and 19°C, with Bucharest likely reaching just 12°C,” she concluded.