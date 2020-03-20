Weather is getting cold, it will snow in most part of the country, Bucharest included
As of Monday, the mixed falls and sleet will extend to the south and south-east, while snowfalls will prevail in the rest of the territory.
According to the National Meteorology Administration forecast, there will be high temperatures in Bucharest on Friday and Saturday, ranging from lows of 6-7 C up to highs of 22-23C.
There will be moderate snow during March 24, 8 a.m. through March 25, 8 a.m. The wind will blow with 55-65kmph, storming the snow. Overall, the layer of snow will be uneven ranging in average from 10 to 12 centimeters.