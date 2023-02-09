What Are The Services Covered By UPSC Recruitment?

To fill various UPSC positions under 24 Civil Services, the Civil Services Examination (CSE) is held. The UPSC coaching classes online have lots of applicants each year, but only a small number of people really make it through the exam.

After successfully completing the UPSC exam, candidates are recruited for 24 different Civil Services.

Some of the most well-liked services provided by UPSC include Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Rankings in the UPSC exam are used to determine which Services are given to candidates.

1. IAS- Indian Administrative Service

Among all the All India Services, Indian Administrative Services is one of the most sought-after jobs. The IAS serves as the permanent arm of India’s federal and state governments.

A candidate’s responsibilities as an IAS officer include developing and carrying out government policies and upholding law and order in their area. Due to the prestige linked to it, this position is among the most sought-after positions in the Civil Services.

People working in these positions are given perks, including a house, staff, and a car, and the government pays for their living expenses. IAS personnel are in charge of maintaining law and order and carrying out government directives daily.

IAS officers begin their careers as Sub-Divisional Magistrates in a state and progress to positions like District Magistrate, Divisional Commissioner, etc., as they advance in their careers. They serve as the secretary to the Government of India in addition to being appointed as the head of government organizations and public service corporations.

No set work hours apply to IAS officers. They have a busy schedule since developing the country and putting policies into effect are difficult but fascinating tasks with a significant impact. They may spend their day attending meetings with ministers, visiting a nearby village, or devising fresh solutions to any problems that may arise.

2. IPS- Indian Police Service

At Hyderabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, candidates who are selected to serve as IPS officers receive their training. Senior roles in the police force are held by IPS officers. RAW, IB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other agencies also employ IPS officers as top officers.

The IPS wage structure is comparable to the IPS salary structure. Law and order in our nation are carried by IPS Officers. They are tasked with assisting the state in maintaining order in the country thanks to their extensive training, in-depth knowledge, and state-granted authority.

Due to their involvement in the administration, IPS is typically the second position that civil servants choose after IAS. At the beginning of their careers, IPS officials are frequently posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, followed by Assistant Commissioner of Police.

They later occupy jobs like Joint Commissioner and Commissioner of Police. An experienced IPS officer is always in charge of the intelligence bureau. IPS officers do a general study of the law-and-order situation in their locality, listen to the juniors of their districts or other regular people who may approach them with their complaints, etc.

Additionally, they must manage the demands of the media and public scrutiny while collaborating closely with ministers. They frequently perform on-the-field work, so they must be ready for unforeseen law-and-order issues. Despite having set hours, they put in a lot of time because their profession demands their complete commitment and attention.

3. IFS- Indian Foreign Service

Initial training is provided at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, for candidates appointed as IFS officials. IFS officers attend Foreign Service Institute training after completing their training at LBSNAA.

For managing India’s international affairs, IFS officers are in charge. IFS officials can advance through the ranks to become a high commissioner, an ambassador, the permanent representative of India at the UN, or even the foreign secretary during their careers.

The Civil Services Exam cannot be taken again by candidates who have been chosen for IFS. The foreign service is all about being a diplomat and traveling the world while representing the country.

You can get all of that through Indian Foreign Services. IFS officers serve as ambassadors, high commissioners, third secretaries, second secretaries, ambassadors, and other positions in foreign embassies and international bodies like the UN.

They are also representatives of our nation overseas. An automobile, along with other forms of housing and necessities, is provided for them. The Indian government pays for children’s educational costs.

Most frequently in capital cities, IFS officers are stationed abroad. IFS officers typically work 9 to 5 and spend their days making calls to embassies and international organizations, reading and responding to emails from foreign delegates or from home, following up with the Ministry of External Affairs, attending meetings, and participating in significant social events.

4. IRS – Indian Revenue Service

When it comes to central civil services, Indian Revenue Service is the largest. The collection of taxes and other income for the growth of the economy is one of the most crucial duties they do. Following recruitment, IRS agents are assigned the title of Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax.

They take on the roles of Joint Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Income Tax after working for a while and advancing in their careers. Former IRS agents now lead the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, which is in charge of carrying out the nation’s economic regulations.

The majority of their day is spent evaluating papers relating to revenue collection, and they often work a set number of hours per day. They also take part in conducting raids and inquiries into offenders.

In large cities, where the greatest amount of revenue is generated, IRS officers are frequently posted. They take part in executing raids and investigations against offenders. Their work-life balance is frequently more favorable than that of IAS/IPS personnel.

A lot of people dedicate their lives to reaching this coveted career; a lot of others, however, are scared by the thought of competing with so many other applicants and give up on their aspirations to become IAS officers out of fear that they would not be able to outperform the competition.

A lot of people dedicate their lives to reaching this coveted career; a lot of others, however, are scared by the thought of competing with so many other applicants and give up on their aspirations to become IAS officers out of fear that they would not be able to outperform the competition.

In order to become an IAS officer, first, you need to clear the widely known UPSC exam.