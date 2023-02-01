What do students want from the ideal university?

More technology to facilitate learning, a curriculum tailored to students’ needs and interests, practical assignments, personal development and tackling real-life issues. These are the main wishes expressed by the more than 200 high school students from more than 60 cities who entered the essay and video challenge organized by BISM – Bucharest International School of Management, in partnership with British Council Romania and Consiliul Municipal al Elevilor București. Coordinated by more than 100 teachers, students shared their visions through compelling texts and original videos.

88% of the enrolled students said that family plays a very important role in choosing university, followed by friends and teachers. Most participants came from high schools in Bucharest, Arad, Mediaș and Brașov.

Their ideas reflect the educational needs of today’s generations. Many of them expressed their desire for members of the business community to get involved in university projects, but also vice versa, for the academic environment to be close to the business one, so that students have as much experience as possible and are prepared for employment immediately after graduation.

“Today’s students are the accomplished adults of tomorrow, people who find their meaning and, are active in their chosen field, bring value to society in general. It is very important to constantly ask them what motivates them, what and how they want to study, so that education meets their current needs and desires. We want to be connected to the new generations and to offer here, in Romania, the best quality education, so the graduates want to stay, work and develop in their country”, said Radu Atanasiu, Professor of Thinking in Business and Associate Dean at Bucharest International School of Management.

A jury consisting of BISM representatives and partners, professionals from various fields, from advertising, digital communication to journalists and entrepreneurs, designated the winners who will receive scholarships, access to training, as well as cash prizes. 30 of the participants were thus selected to participate in the BISM Winter School, a business and marketing training supported by professionals with experience in the field, as well as an online Media Literacy course held by Monica Jitariuc, Communication Consultant & Trainer. In addition, a student from Ploiesti received the British Council award which consists of a full scholarship for a Cambridge English exam.